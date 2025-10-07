Miami Dolphins star Tyreek Hill's wife details abuse in unsealed divorce file

Court documents reveal new allegations against Miami Dolphins wide receiver Tyreek Hill

Newly released court documents allege that Miami Dolphins wide receiver Tyreek Hill physically abused his wife, Lakeeta Vaccaro, on multiple occasions, according to a divorce filing unsealed Tuesday.

The documents detail eight separate incidents of alleged violence, which Vaccaro's legal team says occurred after she refused to sign a postnuptial agreement.

"[Hill] ripped out my hair, spit in my face, tried pulling off my wedding ring, yanked off my necklace, pinched, pushed, shoved and threw me to the ground," the filing states.

Vaccaro also alleges that Hill physically cornered and restrained her against her will, including the day before she gave birth to the couple's child.

The couple, who married less than two years ago, share one child.

Hill signed with the Dolphins a year before their marriage and remains on the team, though he will not play the rest of the season due to a knee injury.

The 23-page divorce petition, filed by Vaccaro, was unsealed after requests by CBS News Miami, the Miami Herald and other media outlets.

Team officials have not commented publicly on the divorce filing or the allegations.