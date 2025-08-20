Miami Dolphins sign LB Matthew Judon, add cornerback Cameron Dantzler Sr.

The Miami Dolphins made their signing of Pro Bowl outside linebacker Matthew Judon official Tuesday after working out the veteran the day prior and added cornerback depth by signing veteran Cameron Dantzler Sr.

Judon adds another skilled player to an already deep edge rushing unit that includes Jaelan Phillips, Bradley Chubb and Chop Robinson. Phillips and Chubb are returning this season from serious knee injuries, and Robinson is coming off a promising rookie year.

Judon had 41 tackles, 5 1/2 sacks and an interception returned for a touchdown in 15 starts for the Atlanta Falcons last year. He played the first five seasons of his career with Baltimore and had a three-year stint with New England.

Dantzler was a third-round pick by the Vikings in 2020 and had 149 tackles and three interceptions in three seasons with Minnesota, but he has not played football since the 2023 season with New Orleans. The Saints signed him to their practice squad and he appeared in two games that season.

He hasn't played in the NFL since then — instead signing with the Canadian Football League's Hamilton Tiger Cats in 2024. He played for the United Football League's Memphis Showboats earlier this season.

Dantzler will compete for a cornerback spot on a roster that lacks a standout star, though the Dolphins have added a couple other veterans this offseason in Mike Hilton Jr. and Jack Jones.

Second-year cornerback Storm Duck and rookie Jason Marshall Jr. are also on the roster. Cam Smith, Isaiah Johnson, Ethan Bonner and Kendall Sheffield are among those who are competing for spots as well.

Also Tuesday, Miami waived wide receiver Tarik Black and punter Ryan Stonehouse, who was beat out by Jake Bailey in the punting battle.