Miami Dolphins announce Fourth Annual Football UNITES™ Jason Jenkins Days of Service

The Miami Dolphins announced today the kickoff of the fourth annual Football UNITES™ Jason Jenkins Days of Service, a month-long initiative held each October to honor and carry on the legacy of Jason Jenkins, the late Dolphins senior vice president of communications and community affairs, who dedicated his life to serving the South Florida community.

Building on last year's incredible impact, this year's initiative centers on eight high-impact service projects across the tri-county area and will culminate on Oct. 30, which would have been Jenkins' 52nd birthday.

Throughout the month of October, Dolphins players, staff and alumni – along with executives and staff from Hard Rock Stadium, the Miami Open presented by Itaú and the Formula 1 Hard Rock Miami Grand Prix – will be joined by community partners, elected officials, corporate partners and members of the South Florida community. Each event is designed with the mission of the Football UNITES™ program, which Jenkins created, in mind – bringing people together, growing the game of football and supporting economic and academic advancement across South Florida.

Jason Jenkins Days of Service kicks off today at Global Empowerment Mission in Doral, where Dolphins staff will be joined by volunteers from CBS Miami to assemble necessity kits for families impacted by natural disasters. Scheduled service projects for the month include:

Oct. 1 – Family Necessity Kit Assembly at Global Empowerment Mission

Oct. 6 – Food Insecurity Project sponsored by Kia at Feeding South Florida

Oct. 13 – Youth Football Combine with the Hollywood Police Athletic League

Oct. 14 Family Necessity Kit Assembly sponsored by Northbridge University at Global Empowerment Mission

Oct. 19 – Community Gardens Project sponsored by Amazon at Rolling Oaks Park

Oct. 28 – School Beautification Project sponsored by Gallagher at The Light Preparatory Academy

Oct. 30 – Food Distribution sponsored by Eleven Sports Media and Book Donation Project at Hard Rock Stadium

Jenkins joined the Dolphins in 2009 and spent 14 years serving the organization and South Florida community. As senior vice president of communications and community affairs, he led the organization's communications and community programs, spearheading initiatives like Miami Dolphins Academy (formerly Junior Dolphins), Football UNITES™ and the Dolphins Cancer Challenge – programs that became models for the NFL. Jenkins passed away unexpectedly in August 2022, leaving a legacy of lasting impact, and the Dolphins continue to honor that through the Football UNITES™ Jason Jenkins Days of Service held each year in October.

The Dolphins encourage members of the community to get involved throughout October by giving their time, skills or resources to improve South Florida. For more information on the Football UNITES™ Jason Jenkins Days of Service initiative and to learn how to get involved, visit www.miamidolphins.com/remembering-jason-jenkins/.