Miami Dolphins coach Ryan Crow, charged with battery, released from jail

Miami Dolphins outside linebackers coach Ryan Crow, who was arrested Friday in Fort Lauderdale after being accused of domestic battery, was released from jail on Saturday afternoon.

Crow, 37, is facing a charge of touch or strike battery/domestic violence, according to Broward Sheriff's jail records.

Crow appeared in court on Saturday morning where his bond was set at $1,000. The judge ordered no alcohol or intoxicants, and he must undergo a substance abuse evaluation within 10 days. He was also ordered to stay away from the alleged victim.

Domestic disturbance triggered a call, police say

Fort Lauderdale police said just after midnight on Friday officers were sent to the 200 block of South Federal Highway to check out reports of a domestic disturbance.

According to police, Crow and the woman he's accused of battering live together and were involved in fight about past relationships. At one point, according to the probable cause affidavit, Crow shoved her out of anger.

The affidavit states that several people witnessed this and called the police.

"Witness 1 stated he observed Defendant with his arms around the victim as if he was going to perform a takedown. Witness further stated that the victim's legs were off the ground and Defendant was whispering things into her ear. Victim looked terrified" according to the report.

A second witness said they saw Crow "throwing slaps and trying to grapple the victim," according to the affidavit.

Police said the woman claimed she was not injured and refused to give a statement. Crow was arrested.

Dolphins response to the arrest

On Friday, the Miami Dolphins issued a statement on the arrest.

"We are aware of the serious matter involving Ryan Crow and currently gathering more information. Ryan has been placed on administrative leave effective immediately. We have been in communication with the NFL and will reserve further comment at this time."

Crow joined the Dolphins as outside linebackers coach in 2024.

Prior to that, he spent six seasons (2018-23) with the Tennessee Titans. In his first two seasons, he served as a defensive assistant. In 2020, he was a special teams coach. Starting in 2021, he became the outside linebackers coach and he helped several Titans defenders to some of the best seasons in their career. The Titans finished in the top half of the league in rushing defense all three seasons.