Miami Dolphins players spread holiday cheer to pediatric patients at Sylvester Comprehensive Cancer Center

The Dolphins Cancer Challenge (DCC) is more than two months away, but it's never too early to spread some cheer to pediatric cancer patients.

The Miami Dolphins scored big with the little patients at Alex's Place, the pediatric oncology clinic at Sylvester Comprehensive Cancer Center.

"I got plushies," said Daniella Allen next to her twin sister, Darla. "And I got bracelets and dolls and Play-Doh."

More than 800 gifts were available for children to choose from.

"To be able to have an event like this where he can just feel normal for just a little bit of time is an amazing thing," said Christina Duenas, whose son is going through cancer treatment.

Players, including wide receiver Malik Washington and offensive tackle Patrick Paul, handed out toys purchased in partnership with AutoNation.

"This is just a great event," Paul said. "Just seeing the kids smile when they're getting their gifts, it's all you need, honestly."

"I think it's amazing we're able to give back," Washington added. "Just to be in a different space outside our own little bubble and see the joy on the kids' faces today."

Alex's Place is a 3,200-square-foot pediatric hematology-oncology clinic designed to empower young patients and support their families during treatment.

Warming up hearts ahead of the holidays and DCC

The DCC is the NFL's largest fundraiser. In fifteen years, it's raised more than $75 million for cancer awareness and research at Sylvester.

The goal for 2026 is to surpass that $100 million milestone. But on this day, you couldn't put a dollar amount on the joy!

"Today was amazing. It's magical," said pediatric oncologist Dr. Aditi Dhir. "Just to see the Dolphins players and the teams and AutoNation come together and bring all these toys to the patients. The pure magic in their eyes. The event is absolutely amazing."

Of course, a few kids got bikes. Perhaps we'll see them riding in the DCC one day, too.

"Childhood cancer takes a lot on families financially," Duenas said. "We're a family of 8. I have 6 children. So for him to be able to pick out a toy here today, it means the world to me."

The DCC is Saturday, Feb. 28, 2026. You can ride, run or walk. Team CBS Miami will once again be there on the course and at the finish line, cheering on all the participants.

For information on how to register, visit https://dolphinscancerchallenge.com/dcc