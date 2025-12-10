Dolphins players deliver holiday gifts to young cancer patients at Sylvester Comprehensive Cancer Ce Miami Dolphins players brought holiday cheer to pediatric cancer patients at the Sylvester Comprehensive Cancer Center at the University of Miami Miller School of Medicine, handing out more than 800 gifts in partnership with AutoNation. Wide receiver Malik Washington and offensive tackle Patrick Paul joined Santa’s team, giving toys and bracelets to children at the oncology clinic. Organizers said the event offered kids a chance to feel normal and joyful ahead of the Dolphins Cancer Challenge.