Dolphins add Alexander Mattison to strengthen running back room, source says

The Miami Dolphins added a power-running veteran to their running back room on Thursday, agreeing to a deal with Alexander Mattison, a person with knowledge of the agreement told The Associated Press.

The person spoke to the AP on condition of anonymity because the deal had not been finalized.

At 5-foot-11, 220 pounds, Mattison brings size behind speedster De'Von Achane. Mattison spent the first five seasons of his career in Minnesota — he rushed for 2,370 yards with 4.1 yards per rush and 11 touchdowns. He had four TDs and 420 yards last season with Las Vegas.

Achane led the Dolphins with 907 rushing yards in 2024 and will return as Miami's lead running back, with second-year running back Jaylen Wright likely getting carries as well. The Dolphins released veteran Raheem Mostert last month.

The Dolphins also bolstered their offensive line by signing veteran guard James Daniels and offensive lineman Larry Borom, and they added receiver help with Nick Westbrook-Ikhine.

Westbrook-Ikhine signed a two-year deal in Miami after a career-high nine touchdowns with Tennessee in 2024, including a 98-yard TD against the Vikings that was the longest in the NFL last season. At 6-foot-2, he adds size to Miami's receiver room behind Tyreek Hill and Jaylen Waddle.

He is entering his sixth NFL season — each of his previous five were spent in Tennessee — and has 126 receptions for 1,773 yards and 19 touchdowns.

Daniels spent the past three seasons of his seven-year career in Pittsburgh and fills a need for the Dolphins after three of Miami's guards from last season — Liam Eichenberg, Rob Jones and Isaiah Wynn — entered free agency. Jones went to Dallas this week on a one-year contract.

Daniels has appeared in 90 games with 84 starts — 23 at left guard, eight at center and 53 at right guard.

Borom was a fifth-round pick by Chicago in 2021. He appeared in 47 games with 27 starts — 10 at left tackle, one at left guard, one at right guard and 15 at right tackle.