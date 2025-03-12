Miami Dolphins go about NFL free agency in methodical and strategic manner | Steve Goldstein

NFL free agency is underway, and the Miami Dolphins have gone about their business in a methodical, strategic manner.

The headline is the signing of quarterback Zach Wilson to back up Tua Tagovailoa, but they've also held onto a few defensive players while filling holes, particularly on the offensive line and in the secondary. General Manager Chris Grier targeted some value signings that could pay dividends if those players are healthy and perform to their potential.

Keep in mind: the Dolphins have the 13th pick in next month's draft and 10 additional picks. Grier has maneuverability on draft weekend, whether that means making all the selections or, more likely, making some deals as well.

Wilson comes aboard

The Dolphins are keenly aware they need an upgrade at backup quarterback. Wilson spent last season in Denver after he left the Jets. The former second overall pick in the draft in 2022, Wilson is seen as a talented player who can still have a good career. Broncos coach Sean Payton thought highly enough of him to sign him last year. Denver drafted Bo Nix in the first round, and he was clearly the present and future for the team. Mike McDaniel did a great job "rehabilitating" Tua and hopes to work with Wilson similarly.

Defense priority

Safety Jevon Holland got big free-agent money from the Giants. The Dolphins potentially filled the open safety spots with low-risk deals. Ifeatu Melifonwu could be a steal, IF he stays healthy, which he hasn't been able to do in Detroit. Melifonwu is a talented, athletic player and signed a one year, four-million-dollar contract.

Also in the fold is Ashtyn Davis from the Jets. The 2020 third-round pick spent 5 seasons with the green and white, starting 22 games. More secondary help is sure to be part of the draft strategy.



Fellas up front

Grier and his staff are banking on a healthy season from James Daniels. He comes to Miami from Pittsburgh, where he played four strong games last season before an injury. He is a good fit for McDaniel's offense and will start at right guard between tackle Austin Jackson and center Aaron Brewer. Those three together should boost the running game. The Dolphins also signed tackle Larry Borom from Chicago, who can also play inside.

Receiver depth filled

We know, or think we know, that Tyreek Hill, Jaylen Waddle and Malik Washington will be on the roster. The Dolphins went for size and under-the-radar production in signing Nick Westbrook-Ikine from the Titans. He had 9 touchdown receptions last season, his most productive season at age 27. At six foot two, 210 pounds, he brings needed size to the receiver room. Under McDaniel, the team has gotten big offensive seasons out of free agents like Raheem Mostert and Jonnu Smith. "NWI" should be another who can flourish in the system.

Dodson stays

Linebacker Tyrel Dodson signed a two-year contract. Picked up from Seattle during last season, he played well in Anthony Weaver's defense and a bit after free agency opened, both sides decided to stay together. Several other Dolphins, including safety Elijah Campbell, also re-signed with the team.