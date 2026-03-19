Miami doctor accused of sexually abusing patient while she was sedated for a cosmetic procedure, police say

A Miami doctor was arrested Wednesday after police say he was sexually abusing one of his patients while she was sedated during a cosmetic procedure in a video she filmed on her phone.

Dr. Ronald Demeo, 63, is facing three counts of sexual battery on a physically helpless victim, according to his arrest report.

Dr. Ronald Demeo, 63, is facing three counts of sexual battery on a physically helpless victim, according to his arrest report. Miami-Dade Corrections

The report says the victim, described as a 29-year-old woman, was Demeo's patient, and the incident happened during a follow-up appointment she had in October 2025. The victim told police that she remembers inhaling a sedative to alleviate pain before the procedure, along with prescribed medication.

She also said in the report that she remembers Dr. Demeo closing the blinds of the room and feeling as if she was "pushed down." When she opened her eyes, she stated that Demeo was over her body, sexually abusing her.

"The victim stated she did not have the strength to speak or fight back and just closed her eyes, wanting the assault to end," the report said.

The report also said that the victim said she never consented to, discussed, or expressed any interest in engaging in sexual activity with Demeo.

A few days later, she said that she was going through her phone and found a video of the interaction.

"If it wasn't for that video which shows graphically everything that happened in shows in detail what this doctor did to her it would've been one of those cases where she says hey I think that this happened but I'm not sure but this was evidence that it did," Michael Vega said, the public information officer for the city of Miami Police Department.

When Demeo appeared in bond court on Thursday, his defense attorney said that they had "overwhelming evidence" exonerating him, going back several months, "as the court can see it was a 100% consensual encounter."

The attorney also alleges that the victim, through her attorney, demanded $10 million from Demeo. When he refused to pay, they said, the victim decided to report the incident to the police.

Vega says that Miami police are looking for more victims of Demeo.

"The same way it happened to her, we believe that it could've happened to anyone, so if anybody has gone to this doctor and feels that they were a victim of something similar, please contact the Miami police department, give us that information, as this is crucial in adding additional charges," Vega said.