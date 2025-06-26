Miami DDA funds boost to downtown security after fatal stabbing, officials say

Downtown Miami is getting a public safety upgrade, with new police patrols, expanded surveillance and added support from the Miami Downtown Development Authority, following a deadly stabbing at a luxury residential tower.

The changes come weeks after a 26-year-old man accessed the 37th floor of the Icon Brickell towers and fatally stabbed a 17-year-old boy while he slept.

In response, the Miami DDA has allocated grant money to fund overtime for city police officers patrolling Brickell, the central business district, and the arts and entertainment district.

The Miami City Commission recently voted to extend the grant program through the end of September.

"Any additional services that we can provide through our partners with the city of Miami Police Department, we are committed to providing those services," said Liliana Collazo, Head of Enhanced Services and Government Affairs for the DDA.

Residents express concern, welcome tech-driven approach

Icon Brickell resident George Simon said his wife now feels uneasy walking around the neighborhood.

"She didn't really think about walking over to Brickell City Centre in the early evening at all and being concerned. And now she's gotten a little concerned," Simon said.

Simon said he hopes building management improves security inside the property. He also supports the city's broader use of technology for public safety.

"That technology that's available today to allow them to pursue a suspect should they have one, it's important," Simon said.

More cameras, license plate readers and ambassadors planned

Along with added patrols, the DDA is supporting the installation of new security cameras, license plate readers, and the deployment of safety ambassadors, trained personnel who patrol on foot, assist residents, and report suspicious behavior.

"For the month of May they have reported 30 incidents to the City of Miami Police," Collazo said.

Currently, the downtown area has 40 security cameras, 8 license plate readers, and 24 ambassadors. The DDA is still finalizing the number and placement of additional surveillance tools. In April, the agency also funded a new drone for the Miami Police Department.

Christian Tang, who manages a Facebook group for Brickell and downtown residents, said the increased security presence has helped address community concerns in the wake of the Icon stabbing.

"You could say maybe like altogether like 50–55," Tang said, referring to the number of messages he received from residents worried about the incident.