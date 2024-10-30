Miami-Dade's Northeast Corridor Transit Project step closer to reality

MIAMI - Miami-Dade County has been given the green light to begin engineering and other non-construction work as part of the Northeast Corridor Rapid Transit Project.

That is just step one in the project, and after that, the county will apply for a full funding grant that would bring over $389 million to the county from the Federal Transit Administration. The rest of the money would then be provided from the roughly $337 million paid for by the county and $200 million would be paid by the state.

Still, many commuters say the project is welcomed. They cite public transportation as a weak point in the county.

"It's never easy for public transportation because all public transportation is downtown so there's nothing near me and I would have to take the Brightline and pay 20 bucks so it would be a lot nicer if it was cheaper," Sarah Panneflek said.

The plan would include five new Metrorail stations, reaching several new communities without rail access like north Miami, Miami Shores, Wynwood and Aventura. The plan is 13.5 miles long and will stretch from Aventura to Downtown Miami.

In all, the 85-mile Coastal Link corridor, will connect Miami-Dade County with Broward and Palm Beach counties.

Some residents are spending over an hour commuting due to a lack of transportation. "I take the train from here to Vizcaya, and then from Vizcaya I take the bus to my school," said Nika Missick.

The project is a total investment of over $920 million.

Congress will have to approve the project as part of its appropriations process.