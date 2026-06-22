Miami-Dade teen accused of fatally stabbing stepfather inside family home, deputies say

A family is in mourning after the Miami-Dade Sheriff's Office says an 18-year-old man stabbed his stepfather to death over Father's Day weekend.

"This is a quiet neighborhood. I'm surprised this even happened," said a neighbor who did not want to be identified.

Investigators say the stabbing happened inside a home on Northeast 148th Street in northeast Miami-Dade early Saturday morning. Authorities allege 18-year-old Juan Gonzalez stabbed his stepfather to death.

According to the arrest report, the victim had fallen asleep while seated at the dining room table. Investigators say Gonzalez then produced multiple sharp objects, struck his stepfather multiple times and killed him.

When deputies arrived, they found the victim dead inside the home.

"Police made everyone come out of the house. They blocked the road off, brought the body out. It was crazy. Everybody was crying," a neighbor said.

Investigators say surveillance footage showed Gonzalez adjusting the position of cameras inside the home before the killing. The arrest report also states Gonzalez told his mother that he had left his stepfather unconscious.

According to the report, investigators executing a search warrant recovered "a blood-stained knife, a blood-stained sword and a blood-stained ax."

It remains unclear what led up to the fatal stabbing.

Gonzalez is being held without bond and faces a charge of first-degree murder.