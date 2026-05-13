Miami-Dade teacher accused of sexual relationship with minor ordered to be on house arrest

A Miami-Dade high school teacher accused of sexual activity with a minor has been ordered to remain on house arrest while his case moves through the court system.

Leroy Wright, a reading teacher at Miami Jackson Senior High School, appeared before a judge on Wednesday after prosecutors accused him of having an inappropriate relationship with a 17-year-old student.

According to arrest documents, the student told police that Wright kissed him for approximately six minutes on April 29. The student alleged the same thing happened again two days later. The investigation further claims that on May 4, Wright touched the student inappropriately.

Despite the allegations, Wright's supporters sat in the courtroom and described him as a devoted member of both his church and community. His attorney argued Wright should be released so he could continue caring for elderly relatives and assisting members of his congregation.

"They are family members, godmother, auntie, and people in his church and community who don't just know him as part of the community, but he actually comes to their home and helps them," defense attorney Jessica Mishali told the court.

Wright also addressed the judge directly, saying he serves as the director of his church's greeters ministry. His pastor, Jim Williams, stood by him during the hearing.

"As a shepherd, one thing we don't do is abandon sheep," Williams said. "We stand with them. We don't condone wrongdoing or unlawful or ungodly things, but we don't abandon sheep".

The judge ruled Wright is not considered a flight risk and ordered him placed on house arrest with no bond. He will be allowed to attend church on Sundays and assist three elderly family members during designated hours on Tuesdays and Thursdays.

Miami-Dade County Public Schools said it has initiated termination proceedings against Wright and will ensure he is barred from future employment with the district.

Wright has also been ordered to stay away from the alleged victim and all minors. He is scheduled to be arraigned on May 29.