Miami-Dade teacher accused of sexual relationship with minor facing termination from job

A Miami-Dade teacher is facing a trio of charges tied to an alleged sexual relationship with a minor.

Records reviewed by CBS News Miami show that 46-year-old Leroy Wright Jr. was arrested by Miami-Dade Schools Police on Friday. Wright is charged with unlawful sexual activity with a specified minor, possessing obscene material depicting a minor, and committing an offense against a student by an authority figure. While a bond of $2,500 was set for the obscene material charge, bond is yet to be set for the other two.

Leroy Wright Jr. Miami-Dade County Jail

In a statement shared on Saturday, Miami-Dade County Public Schools said Wright was employed at Miami Jackson Senior High School, and that the district has started employment termination proceedings.

"This type of behavior this individual is accused of will not be tolerated, as it runs contrary to the professional conduct we expect from all employees," part of a statement from the district reads.

As of publication, it was not immediately clear if the minor involved was a student at Miami Jackson Senior High.