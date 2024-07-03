Watch CBS News
Local News

Miami-Dade surveying residents to see how they can improve their communities

By John MacLauchlan

/ CBS Miami

CBS News Live
CBS News Miami Live

MIAMI - Miami-Dade residents now have the opportunity to tell the county what they could do to improve where they live.

The Metropolitan Center at Florida International University is conducting a survey of residents to help the county's Community Action and Human Services Department identify needed services in their particular neighborhood or district.

The answers will remain confidential, and none of the information provided will be directly attributed to the resident.

The survey is taken every five years and is meant to help elected leaders take the temperature of their constituents and help the county apply for federal grants. It asks people how safe they feel in their neighborhoods and what types of programs they would support.

Residents must be 18 and over to take it. The deadline to complete the survey is July 26th. 

John MacLauchlan

John MacLauchlan is a digital content producer for CBS Miami. He attended Florida State University and graduated with a Communications degree. John joined the CBS Miami digital team in February 2007.

© 2024 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.