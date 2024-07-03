Miami-Dade surveying residents to see how they can improve their communities

MIAMI - Miami-Dade residents now have the opportunity to tell the county what they could do to improve where they live.

The Metropolitan Center at Florida International University is conducting a survey of residents to help the county's Community Action and Human Services Department identify needed services in their particular neighborhood or district.

The answers will remain confidential, and none of the information provided will be directly attributed to the resident.

The survey is taken every five years and is meant to help elected leaders take the temperature of their constituents and help the county apply for federal grants. It asks people how safe they feel in their neighborhoods and what types of programs they would support.

Residents must be 18 and over to take it. The deadline to complete the survey is July 26th.