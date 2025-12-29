Miami-Dade sheriff's deputy opens fire on vehicle after altercation during traffic stop, officials say

An investigation is underway in Northwest Miami-Dade after the sheriff's office said a deputy opened fire after an altercation occurred during a traffic stop on Sunday night.

According to the Miami-Dade Sheriff's Office, a deputy received an alert about a stolen vehicle Sunday evening and eventually located the vehicle in the area of NW 17th Avenue and NW 95th Street in West Little River and conducted a traffic stop.

The Miami-Dade Sheriff's Office said that as the deputy approached the vehicle, an altercation began, and the deputy opened fire, striking the vehicle.

That vehicle then fled the scene and was located nearby.

The sheriff's office said a gun was located inside the vehicle, and the driver fled the scene.

That person is still at large as of early Monday morning, officials said.

The deputy was not injured in the incident, and the Florida Department of Law Enforcement has taken over the investigation.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS (8477).