Miami-Dade Sheriff's Office searching for missing 20-year-old autistic woman

The Miami-Dade Sheriff's Office is asking for the public's help in locating a missing 20-year-old autistic woman.

The sheriff's office said Sarah Etienne was last seen Monday, Oct. 6, at about 7:15 p.m. in the 8900 block of SW 88th Street in Miami.

Officials are concerned about her whereabouts because she may be in need of services.

Etienne is a Black woman who stands at about 5'5", weighs 110 pounds, with brown eyes and black hair. She was last seen wearing a beige shirt with pink lettering, blue jeans and a black blanket.

If you see Etienne, call the sheriff's office at 305-715-3300, email u304578@mdso.com or call Crime Stoppers at 305-471-8477.