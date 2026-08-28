Miami-Dade investigators take "repeat offender" into custody, deputies say

Officials with the Miami-Dade Sheriff's Office said they took a man into custody in connection with a battery complaint, and deputies say this isn't the first time he's had a run-in with the law.

The Miami-Dade Sheriff's Office held a news conference Friday morning to discuss the incident and arrest.

Sean Edward Uribe Miami-Dade Sheriff's Office

According to investigators, deputies responded to 13780 Southwest 56th Street regarding a battery around 4:15 p.m. on Aug. 17.When deputies arrived, they said they located a victim and witness, but the suspect was nowhere to be found.

As the investigation continued, deputies said they identified and located Sean Edward Uribe, 37, who has two prior battery convictions for similar crimes.

He was arrested and charged, according to deputies.

No other information was immediately available.