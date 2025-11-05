MDSO deputy injured in rollover crash, officials say

A Miami-Dade Sheriff's Office deputy was taken to the hospital following a rollover crash on the north side of the city early Wednesday morning, authorities confirmed.

MDSO said that at about 3:25 a.m., deputies were called to the crash involving one of their own in the area of NW 21st Avenue and NW 74th Street.

According to preliminary investigation results, the on-duty deputy was driving north in a marked vehicle when they struck a palm tree, causing the vehicle to flip.

MDSO said the deputy, who has not been identified, was able to exit the vehicle on their own, suffering cuts to the upper body. The deputy was transported to the hospital in an unknown condition, but the sheriff's office said the deputy was stable.

As crews work to clear the scene, the roadway has been closed in both directions. The investigation into the crash is ongoing, the sheriff's office told CBS Miami.