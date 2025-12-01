MDSO releases bodycam video of shootout between armed suspect and deputy near Cutler Bay; suspect killed

New bodycam video released by the Miami-Dade Sheriff's Office shows some tense and frightening moments as a deputy and a suspect in a minivan were involved in a gun battle in Southwest Miami-Dade, resulting in the suspect's death.

MDSO wants to be transparent with the community

Miami-Dade Sheriff Rosie Cordero-Stutz said, "We recognize incidents of this nature raise questions and concerns with our community, and I believe the public has the right to see critical incidents involving law enforcement."

She also said, "My commitment is clear: to be transparent with our community, to hold ourselves to the highest standards, and to continue to work every day and to earn and maintain your trust."

Shots ring out in bodycam video

MDSO said the incident started on Sept. 16, when there was a 911 call about a man pointing a firearm at people around SW 216th Street and 122nd Avenue.

That suspect was later identified as 44-year-old Jose Pineda Jr.

A 911 caller said, "There's a guy in a Honda, He's pulling a gun on everybody. Please send police. Hurry up now."

MDSO said when Sgt. Gilberto Crespo arrived at the scene, Pineda was sitting inside a minivan. Crespo then reportedly ordered Pineda to show his hands; however, Pineda shouted back, "I got no hands."

Then, gunfire erupted.

MDSO said Pineda fired rounds at Deputy Crespo, and some bullets struck his patrol car. The deputy was forced to hide behind a pickup truck to take cover.

In the bodycam video, Crespo can be heard shouting, "Shots fired. Shots fired. He's armed. He's in the car. He's in the car."

At some point, Pineda left his vehicle while still holding his firearm. A 2nd deputy arrived and found Pineda on the ground. Then, that deputy can be heard saying, "Where is he? Subject down. Subject down."

Pineda received medical aid and was taken to the hospital, but didn't survive his injuries, MDSO said.

Officers tasked with making split-second decisions, says PBA president

CBS News Miami showed the bodycam video to Steadman Stahl, the president of the South Florida Police Benevolent Association.

Stahl said, "That's absolutely incredible. These officers have to make split-second decisions. That video is just a tip of what these officers have to do in those life and death situations. You see it in seconds, not minutes, not hours. They pull up to a scene and get out of their car, and have to discharge their firearm. That was a gun battle."

He continued, "I am glad the department is putting out that video. You can see the subject is armed. I believe other people saw him pointing his gun at people. That was not the first time the gentleman had done that."

How many police officers have been shot nationwide

As the video is released, the Fraternal Order of Police released new figures about the number of police officers shot nationwide so far this year.

The FOP said 314 officers have been shot in the line of duty, and 43 of them were killed.

CBS News Miami tried to speak with Pineda's family; however, they haven't been found. The deputy-involved shooting is under investigation by the Florida Department of Law Enforcement.