Surveillance video shows chaos as fatal shootout involving MDSO deputy erupts near Cutler Bay

Newly released surveillance video captured neighbors running for cover and shouting as gunfire erupted in a Goulds neighborhood in Southwest Miami-Dade on Tuesday night, when Miami-Dade Sheriff's Office deputies confronted a man waving a gun at civilians.

Gunfire caught on surveillance video

Footage from a Ring camera recorded around 7:40 p.m. shows the chaotic moments on Southwest 216th Street and 120th Avenue.

Residents can be heard shouting while a deputy is seen with his gun drawn, taking cover behind a pickup truck as shots rang out.

Authorities said the confrontation began after a 911 call reported a man in his 40s who had gotten out of a minivan and was pointing a gun at people.

"He was waving a gun at civilians when police came and told him to put it up," witness Ericka Nelson said.

Sheriff's office spokesperson Rosie Cordero-Stutz said deputies tried to de-escalate.

"He gave him direct orders to show his hands and that individual did not comply," Cordero-Stutz said.

The exchange of gunfire ended with the suspect dead.

Witnesses recall terror in the streets

For neighbors, the surveillance footage only confirmed what they lived through.

"I was walking to the gym when all of a sudden I heard shots. Twenty shots," said Belkis Garcia. "I was so scared. I was crying."

Nelson described the scene as overwhelming.

"Bullets were just flying everywhere. I had to run all the way home. It was just crazy, something you don't want to see," she said.

Overcome with emotion, Nelson broke down in tears.

"Yes, can I get a moment," she said.

Questions about suspect's past

South Florida Police Benevolent Association President Steadman Stahl said the suspect had a troubling pattern of behavior.

"He has a history. The subject was out there, pointing a gun at and confronting citizens in the last couple of weeks. And they knew he was out there," Stahl said.

"A history of pointing guns at people? Yes, pulling up to citizens out there and pulling a gun out and confronting innocent people."

Stahl also said, "That sergeant did not want to engage him in a gunfight. He was asking him to show his hands and give up peacefully. He chose not to. He chose to engage in a gunfight. I don't know what his intention was, but his intention may have been to no longer be on this planet."

"This was an all-out shootout. There were many shots going back and forth."

The sheriff's office declined to comment on those claims but confirmed the suspect had an extensive criminal history.

"Anytime you point a gun at a police officer, it is only going to end one way," Stahl said.

Shooting under investigation

The sheriff's office said the sergeant involved is a 19-year veteran and has been placed on three days of administrative leave, which is standard procedure.

The man who was shot has not been identified.

The Florida Department of Law Enforcement is investigating the incident.