Miami-Dade Sheriff speaks out after two teens are arrested in drive-by shooting of 15-year-old boy in West Kendall

Miami-Dade Sheriff Rosie Cordero-Stutz is speaking out following the arrests of 2 teenagers after a 15-year-old boy was shot in West Kendall this week while walking with a 16-year-old friend.

CBS News Miami has also discovered new details about this case in an arrest report. The report said this incident happened after an argument between the teenagers who were in a car and the victim and his friend.

The report said the shooter reached out of his window and started shooting. Video from a neighbor's Ring Cam recorded 8 shots being fired just before 430 p.m. on Wednesday on S.W. 152nd Ave. at 80th St. The victim and his friend walked 4 blocks to the north, where the 16-year-old friend called 911, and the victim was taken to the hospital, where he is in stable condition after being shot in the shoulder and ankle.

The arrest report said the shooter was identified by both the victim and his friend, as well as the driver and a 15-year-old student from Felix Varela High School who was in the back seat. The report said the victim knew the shooter and said the driver of the car also confessed.

Sheriff Rosie Cordero-Stutz said, "I am extremely proud of the hard work by the men and women of our agency and all the other individuals who helped in this case. This is a terrible case. Any time a juvenile is involved in violence or gunfire, it is terrible. We work so hard, and they were able to turn this around and make arrests almost within 24 hours."

She said, "I am so proud of that, and so they know the mission is to keep the county safe, including our children, and they were following through with that."

The arrest report said the shooter claimed he was at home during the time of the shooting. But as he appeared in court for a hearing, a judge said, "These are very serious charges. I find probable cause for each of the counts enumerated."

She also ordered him to stay away from the victim and his friend and ordered that he be held in pre-trial detention until another hearing on March 11th. She also agreed with a request that a psychological evaluation of the accused shooter be done.

The state also announced that it was reviewing the case to see if he would eventually be charged as an adult.

The arrest report said the 15-year-old boy, who was a backseat passenger, said he had no idea a shooting would happen, and after the shots were fired, he reportedly asked the driver to stop the car and let him out.

The 16-year-old boy is charged with attempted 2nd degree murder, aggravated assault with a firearm, and possession of a firearm by a minor.