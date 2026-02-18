Teenage boy is hospitalized after a drive-by shooting in southwest Miami-Dade, the sheriff's office says

A teenage boy remains in the hospital after a shooting in southwest Miami-Dade, according to the Miami-Dade Sheriff's Office.

The shooting happened along SW 152nd Avenue near SW 80th Street, where deputies say a 15-year-old and a 16-year-old boy were walking when someone opened fire from a vehicle. The 15-year-old was struck multiple times as the vehicle fled the scene.

Rescue crews took the injured 15-year-old to HCA Florida Kendall Hospital, where the Sheriff's Office said he is in stable condition.

According to authorities, the 16-year-old was able to help his friend reach a safe area and call 911 for help.

Deputies said they are actively searching for leads but currently have no information about the suspect vehicle or the people inside it.

"We do not have any information regarding the subject vehicle or the subjects within that vehicle," said MDSO spokesperson Samantha Choon.

When asked whether the teens were targeted, the Sheriff's Office said it is not ruling out that possibility.

"This is a heinous crime against children," Choon said.

The 16-year-old who called 911 was not taken to the hospital, but authorities said he is shaken by the incident.

"He's a child. He's shaken up by this," Choon said. "So if anyone has any information, no matter how small you might think it is, please reach out to us and assist in this investigation."

Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to contact Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305‑471‑TIPS.