Miami-Dade Sheriff releases bodycam and surveillance video of deadly Walmart shooting involving alleged shoplifter

The Miami-Dade Sheriff's Office has released body camera and surveillance footage showing a deadly confrontation between a deputy and an alleged shoplifter at a Walmart in Southwest Miami-Dade.

According to the Miami-Dade Sheriff's Office, deputies were notified that a man was allegedly shoplifting inside the store. Surveillance video shows the suspect walking through the aisles before exiting the building. Deputies say a deputy attempted to stop him as he left.

The man was later identified as 36-year-old Kennedy Graham.

Body camera video shows Graham running from the deputy as a struggle breaks out. In the footage, the deputy can be heard yelling, "Don't resist, don't resist," as the two wrestle on the ground.

Deputies say the officer called for backup while trying to detain Graham.

Investigators say the video was slowed down to show Graham was armed during the encounter. Surveillance footage from outside the store shows the deputy pinning Graham to the ground and holding him by the neck with his legs as Graham continued to fight back.

At one point, investigators say Graham dropped the gun, then picked it up again and ran. The deputy is then seen pointing his weapon and firing.

Two people were in the parking lot when the shots were fired.

The shooting happened in the parking lot of the store located at 21115 South Dixie Highway on the morning of November 6, 2025.

CBS News Miami spoke with a witness the day of the shooting.

"What I saw was a guy in a white T-shirt running outside of the Walmart parking lot. I heard three shots, then all I saw was the police officer with the gun," said a woman who did not want to be identified.

Graham was rushed to a local hospital where he was pronounced dead. No one else was injured.

In November, Miami-Dade Sheriff Rosie Cordero-Stutz defended the deputy's actions.

"I will say this, this individual had an extensive criminal past. We are grateful at this time. The circumstances could have gotten so much worse," she said.

Investigators also displayed the weapon they say Graham was carrying at the time of the shooting.

The deputy involved has not been identified.

In a statement released Thursday, the Miami-Dade Sheriff's Office said:

"We recognize that incidents of this nature raise questions and concerns within our community, and I believe the public has the right to see critical incidents involving law enforcement."