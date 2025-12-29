Miami-Dade sheriff warns of consequences for celebratory gunfire on New Year's Eve

Police across South Florida will be monitoring and enforcing any illegal gunfire on New Year's Eve.

Miami-Dade Sheriff Rosie Cordero-Stutz reminded the public of a 10-year-old girl that was killed last year by gunfire during new year celebrations.

The Miami-Dade Sheriff's Office has not yet found who is responsible.

Yaneliz Munguia had just turned 10-years old on December 26 of last year. Investigators said a stray bullet hit her in back of the head.

So, the sheriff said her deputies will have zero tolerance for anyone firing guns into the air to celebrate the new year, because bullets have to fall back down and that can injure or kill someone.

The sheriff's office said it will have visible patrols and will use technology to detect and track down those that shoot into the air on New Year's Eve. The sheriff said the tragedy from last year should send a message of how dangerous this is.

"The incident resulted in a profound loss for her family," Cordero-Stutz said "And it has had a lasting impact in our community."

Cordero-Stutz said that a buttet that is fired into the air can travel as much as three miles.

"More than enough to cross city and county limits," she said.

The sheriff said penalties can range from fines to getting arrested.

Detectives are still looking for the shooter that killed Munguia last year.

If you have any information about the incident, call the Miami-Dade Sheriff's Office.