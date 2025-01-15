Miami-Dade Schools Police officer, two others involved in West Little River crash

MIAMI - It was a rough start to the day for a Miami-Dade Schools Police officer who was involved in an accident early Wednesday morning that sent her and two others to the hospital to be checked out.

The accident happened just before 7 a.m. at the intersection of NW 95 Street and NW 29 Avenue in West Little River, a total of three vehicles were involved.

"I feel really bad about everything," said Stephanie Paul.

She said when she heard all the commotion, she ran outside and realized her son's best friend was behind the wheel of the car that hit the officer.

"I saw him, they put him on the stretcher, I don't know. I'm trying to contact his mom so she can come get him," she said.

Paul said her son's best friend comes to take the kids to school in the morning and when "he wasn't here I said I hope that's not Mike."

Chopper4 over the scene spotted fire rescue treating the three people, including the school police officer, who were injured in the crash and then taking them to the hospital.

Paul said she was relieved the accident wasn't worse. She said her son's friend was going to get checked out too.

"His leg and his arm. His mom is going to come and take him home and they are going to take him to the hospital," she said. "I'm glad he's okay, I'm glad he's okay."

The Miami-Dade Schools officer works at Jackson Senior High School where she is well-liked. She was lightheaded after the crash and was taken to the hospital as a precaution.

Police have not released the conditions of the other two. They are also working to determine what led to the crash.

