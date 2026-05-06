3 men and 1 teen arrested in a Miami-Dade robbery sting involving Facebook Marketplace, investigators say

The Miami-Dade Sheriff's Office arrested four suspects in connection with a robbery sting involving Facebook Marketplace.

Investigators identified 11 robberies and 6 grand thefts in the span between October 2025 and May 2026 in the Intracoastal District, near NW 6th Avenue and 152nd Street, that the four subjects carried out.

Mugshots of three suspects in the MDSO theft ring, excluding a 17-year-old male who was also arrested but isn't identified by CBS News Miami due to his age. CBS News Miami

According to MDSO, the suspects, identified as 19-year-old Terrell Barry, 22-year-old Adrion Hall, a 17-year-old male who is not identified by CBS News Miami, and 24-year-old Nikell Atienne, targeted people selling cell phones and laptops, arranging meetings through online platforms such as Facebook Marketplace under the guise of buying the items. They would then, according to investigators, steal the items and flee.

These arrests have been completed without incident through a robbery sting with detectives from MDSO's different bureaus and units.

Authorities advise being careful when using online marketplaces for transactions. They also recommend using designated safe exchange zones or law enforcement facilities when possible.

The men are facing several charges, including strong-armed robbery, burglary with assault, attempted burglary, and grand theft.

According to the Miami-Dade corrections inmate search, Berry has been given a bond of $67,501 plus house arrest for five of the seven charges he is facing. The other two charges have not been set a bond amount.

The inmate search has Hall listed with one count of 3rd degree grand theft, and his bond was set at $2500.

Both men have not posted bond, while the other 2 suspects are not listed under the corrections website.