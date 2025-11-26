Argument over money ends in stabbing at Miami-Dade restaurant

An argument between two women inside a restaurant on Northwest 119th Street ended in a stabbing on Wednesday afternoon, according to Miami-Dade deputies.

Investigators said the suspect approached the victim, asking for money. When the victim declined, the woman allegedly followed her, got physical, and began stabbing her.

Fight caught on surveillance video

Video from inside the restaurant shows the confrontation that led to the stabbing. Aerial footage captured the scene shortly after the attack around 2:30 p.m.

The restaurant manager told CBS News Miami the women had been arguing outside for days before the fight moved inside, frightening staff and customers.

Witness describes chaotic scene

"One of the lady – the skinny white lady – she came with scissors in her hands, and she start to hurt the other lady four times on the head inside of my business. So all the customers and our staff was scared to see that, you know?" said Bernardo Ruiz, the restaurant manager.

Suspect arrested, victim stable

Deputies quickly arrested the suspect. The victim was taken to a hospital and is in stable condition. Authorities have not released their identities.