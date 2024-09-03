Miami-Dade public schools to conduct random searches using metal detectors

MIAMI - Starting Tuesday, students at Miami-Dade public schools could be randomly searched using metal detectors.

The school district sent letters to parents about the searches, saying they would be conducted randomly at different schools and the process would be handled with care.

While the random searches are not new, the district wants parents to talk to their children about it and make sure they understand what will go on.

Starting this year, the district has a full-time security detection team that will conduct these school sweeps. Miami-Dade school police said this allows them to cover more schools and avoids the need to pull resources from other areas.

At the start of the new school year, Broward public schools implemented walk-through metal detectors and wands at all high schools this year. Students, staff and visitors must make their way through them to get inside. The Broward school district said it was just another measure to keep students safe.

The Miami-Dade school district is echoing that sentiment. In the letter to parents, it said the goal is to enhance security protocols and keep everyone comfortable and safe.