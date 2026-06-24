Miami-Dade provides a shuttle service to help fans navigate FIFA World Cup traffic: "It's really efficient"

As fans leave Miami Stadium following World Cup matches, many are finding a way to bypass heavy gridlock by utilizing a free, county-run shuttle system.

The service, which operates from four locations across the county, provides an alternative to navigating the traffic that plagued the tournament's first match on June 15. During that game, fans reported significant delays in reaching the stadium.

For many, the shuttles have proven to be a reliable solution. "It's really good. Really efficient," said Susie Caldwell, a Scotland supporter.

U.S. supporter Rebecca Hammers said she sought out the shuttles after hearing reports of previous congestion. "We heard with the first game there were stories of horror," Hammers said. "People couldn't get to the stadium. They got there late, that kind of stuff. So we started doing some research, and that's what came up. It worked out so far".

A test ride from the Golden Glades Tri-Rail station demonstrated the system's efficiency, with a packed bus completing the trip to the stadium in just over 32 minutes with minimal traffic.

"Better than Boston, to get into the stadium. Much better," one Scotland supporter noted, while fellow fan Rita Quayle added, "Absolutely made the trip really easy. Fans on the bus were in good form".

Shuttle service is available from the following locations:

Golden Glades Tri-Rail Station

Aventura Brightline Station

Hard Rock Hotel and Casino

Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Metrorail Station

Buses begin operating three and a half hours before kickoff.

For more information on shuttle routes and schedules, visit the Miami-Dade County World Cup Mobility page.