Miami-Dade police pursuit ends when driver pulls over, surrenders

MIAMI - The driver of a Lamborghini led police on a pursuit near Doral on Monday.

According to Miami-Dade police, the person in the SUV is reportedly wanted for battery on a law enforcement officer.

It appears the pursuit began in southwest Miami-Dade.

Miami-Dade police, in the air and on the road, followed the vehicle as it made its way into west Miami-Dade and eventually northwest Miami-Dade.

At one point, the SUV sped along State Road 836 extension to 137th Street in the Sweetwater and Doral area.

The driver then made it to the north Turnpike lanes and that's where he slammed into the back end of the tow truck. Chopper4 over the scene spotted that the vehicle's windshield had shattered and appeared to have damage on the passenger side.

The Lambo driver then pulled over, got out, and waited for the police to arrive. An officer in a truck pulled up, got out, and pointed his weapon at the driver who immediately lay face down on the ground.

Several more officers arrived and the man was handcuffed and taken into custody.

