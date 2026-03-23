Former Miami-Dade officers involved in fatal 2019 shooting have case dismissed due to 'Stand Your Ground'

A Broward County circuit judge dismissed the cases of three former Miami-Dade officers who were involved in a 2019 shooting that left two civilians dead due to Florida's "Stand Your Ground" law.

The orders came on Monday afternoon.

Former Miami-Dade Officers Rodolfo Mirabal, Richard Santiesteban, and Leslie Lee had been facing charges in connection with the December 5, 2019 incident, which began after two assailants hijacked a UPS truck during a Coral Gables jewelry heist.

The hijacking sparked a dramatic police chase that ended in a rush-hour shootout when the truck became stuck in traffic on the busy Miramar Parkway.

The confrontation left UPS driver Frank Ordonez and innocent bystander Richard Cutshaw dead.