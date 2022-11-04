Watch CBS News
Miami-Dade police officer shot during domestic disturbance

MIAMI - A veteran Miami-Dade police officer was rushed to the hospital after being shot in Hialeah.

Sources said the officer, who was off duty, was shot in the head by a woman in what was described as a domestic disturbance.

The injured officer was taken to the Jackson Memorial Hospital's Ryder Trauma Center in critical condition.

It's unclear if the woman who shot him is a current or former police officer.

What led to the shooting is under investigation.   

This is a developing story, check back for updates. 

First published on November 4, 2022 / 8:33 AM

