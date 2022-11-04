Miami-Dade police officer shot during domestic disturbance
MIAMI - A veteran Miami-Dade police officer was rushed to the hospital after being shot in Hialeah.
Sources said the officer, who was off duty, was shot in the head by a woman in what was described as a domestic disturbance.
The injured officer was taken to the Jackson Memorial Hospital's Ryder Trauma Center in critical condition.
It's unclear if the woman who shot him is a current or former police officer.
What led to the shooting is under investigation.
This is a developing story, check back for updates.
