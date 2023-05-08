Watch CBS News
Three suspects in custody after crash with Miami-Dade police officer

MIAMI -- Three suspects were in custody and an officer with the Miami-Dade Police Department was taken to a local hospital following a crash Monday afternoon between the officer's cruiser and a vehicle connected with a predawn carjacking, authorities said. 

According to a police spokesperson, one of the suspects was taken to a hospital for treatment while the unidentified Miami-Dade officer was taken to Jackson Memorial Hospital for evaluation. 

Vehicle crash scene
A Miami-Dade police officer was involved in a multi-vehicle crash Monday afternoon that sent four people to area hospitals. CBS News Miami

The accident occurred after 4:30 p.m. at NW 25th Avenue and 62nd Street in northwest Miami-Dade.

Live video from the scene showed three vehicles in a lot with a truck that had tipped over on its side.

The front end of the police cruiser was severely damaged, with a front end that was nearly destroyed.

Police told CBS News Miami that two city officers were following the suspect vehicle when someone pointed a long rifle at the officers during the incident.

The collision with the Miami-Dade office occurred when the suspects ran a red light and crashed into the law enforcement vehicle.

