Miami-Dade PD launches internal affairs investigation into traffic stop video

MIAMI – An internal affairs investigation is underway after an incident involving a Miami-Dade police officer was caught on video.

"Give me your driver's license, registration. Listen closely or you will not be going to work today. This is how you guys get killed out here," the officer is heard saying.

When asked to repeat what the officer said, the officer closes the driver's door.

At this time, we don't know what led to the traffic stop. But the driver did post the video on TikTok with the title " #Being black in American is a crime."

The Miami-Dade Police Department released a statement that says "an internal affairs investigation is underway to review over 30 minutes of footage captured on the officer's body worn camera and other evidence."

They went on to say that "the officer's patrol duty was changed to administrative desk duties pending a complete investigation."

First published on June 20, 2022 / 5:47 PM

