Miami-Dade Sheriff's motorman hospitalized after on-duty crash in Miami; deputy alert, walking at scene

A Miami-Dade Sheriff's Office motorman was taken to the hospital Tuesday after being involved in an on-duty traffic crash in Miami, authorities said.

The crash happened at the intersection of Southwest 37th Avenue and Southwest 12th Street, according to the sheriff's office.

Officials said the motorman was alert and able to walk following the collision, but was transported by City of Miami Fire Rescue to Ryder Trauma Center as a precaution.

It was not immediately clear how the crash occurred or whether anyone else was injured.

Authorities said no additional information was available as of Tuesday afternoon.