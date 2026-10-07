Miami-Dade raises Metrobus, Metrorail fares from $2.25 to $2.75 starting in January, first increase in 13 years

Miami-Dade County is raising Metrobus and Metrorail fares for the first time in 13 years.

Starting Jan. 1, 2027, standard fares will rise from $2.25 to $2.75. County officials said the 50-cent increase will prevent the elimination of 13 bus routes that serve more than 4,000 riders.

Some transit users expressed mixed feelings about the upcoming change.

"If they're going to raise it and make it better, I think that would be a good idea," said Brian Villa, who rides the bus to work. "But if it's going to stay the same, it's not that good of a deal".

The county is also exploring ending free rides on the Metromover, an automated line serving downtown Miami and Brickell.

Vanessa Martin, who relies on the Metromover, strongly opposes charging for the service.

"I think that it's a horrible idea," Martin said. "I'm from New York, so you already know how New York people feel about public transportation. It would be a huge loss for Miami if they decided to end the free rides."

Despite the rate adjustment, the county will still reduce service on select bus routes with low ridership. Free and reduced fares will remain available for eligible passengers, including seniors, students, and people with disabilities.