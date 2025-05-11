Watch CBS News
Miami-Dade man being held without bond after allegedly abusing 6-year-old stepchild

By
Nadirah Z. Sabir
Digital Media Producer, CBS Miami
A judge ruled a 42-year-old man accused of abusing his young stepchild to be held without bond Sunday.

Zachary Perez has been charged with aggravated child abuse with great bodily harm.

According to the judge, Perez allegedly placed a dog collar on his 6-year-old stepchild, yanked the child backward to the ground, then kicked the child in the stomach and hit the child with a tree branch.

The judge ruled that Perez be held without bond until he appears before another judge on Monday, May 12.

Should Perez get a bond at the Monday hearing, the judge instructed, he can return to the victim's home within 48 hours to get his personal belongings. But the judge ordered Perez to have no contact with the child, saying Perez must stay at least 500 feet away from the victim. 

