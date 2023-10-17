Miami-Dade man gunned down in front of home, police ask for help in finding killer

MIAMI - Miami-Dade police have asked for the public's help in solving the murder of a man who was gunned down in front of a home earlier this year.

According to police, on April 12th, around 9:15 p.m., they received a ShotSpotter alert for the 6900 block of NW 21st Court. When officers arrived they found a man who had been shot lying on the ground. The seriously injured man, 46-year-old Nathan Holloway, was taken to Jackson Memorial Hospital's Ryder Trauma Center where he died.

During the course of their investigation, detectives learned that Holloway was outside of a home on the street when a person approached him on foot, pulled a gun, and shot him several times. The shooter then ran to a vehicle and drove off.

Detectives are asking anyone who knows anything about the shooting to give them a call at (305) 471-2400.