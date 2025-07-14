Miami-Dade man arrested for alleged indecent exposure in front of 13-year-old girl, MDSO says

A 34-year-old Northwest Miami-Dade man is accused of exposing himself and touching himself inappropriately in front of a 13-year-old girl as she sat in front of her home on Sunday night.

While the Miami-Dade Sheriffs Office believes this to be an isolated incident, they said anyone else who feels victimized should come forward.

The Sheriff's Office also said there were two other adult witnesses as well and said the suspect was arrested 90 minutes after the incident occurred.

CBS News Miami also spoke with the mother of the suspect, Barry Sylneus, who said, "Barry is very nice. He has shown a lot of respect. He has had no problems at all."

A check of records did show that Sylneus has not been arrested before in Miami-Dade or Broward.

Court appearance and charges

He appeared before Miami-Dade Circuit Court Judge Mindy Glazer, who said, "You were arrested for lewd and lascivious exhibition and two counts of indecent exposure."

She appointed a public defender for him and said she found probable cause for the charges. She also ordered him to have no contact with the victim and not be within 500 feet of her.

"That is no contact either directly or indirectly, in person or in writing or by telephone or through 3rd parties. No contact with the victim either through social media or through electronic means," she said.

Sylneus had to be taken to the hospital after the court hearing for unspecified medical issues.

Community reaction and suspect's background

CBS News Miami spoke with area residents and neighbors who said they found the charges disturbing.

Rocharlens Joseph, an area resident, said, "That is something I have never heard of before. I can't process that or think of doing something like that, especially when I have a little brother as well as a newborn niece. That is something wild to think about."

Suspect's mom: "He has mental issues"

Sylneus's mother said her son has struggled. "He has mental issues, mental health issues," she said.

During the bond court hearing, there was no mention of mental health issues.

CBS News Miami also spoke with the victim's mother, but she said she did not want to say anything.