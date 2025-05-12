Watch CBS News
Local News

Miami-Dade man accused of beating stepchild, putting dog collar on him, police say

By
Mauricio Maldonado
Digital Editor, CBS Miami
Mauricio Maldonado is a digital editor for CBS Miami and has been a digital journalist in the South Florida area since 1997. Mauricio started at the Miami Herald in 1990 and transitioned over to their online team in 1997. In 2001, he moved north to lend his talents to SunSentinel.com, where he spent 17 years. Mauricio has been with CBS Miami since 2018.
Read Full Bio
Mauricio Maldonado

/ CBS Miami

CBS News Live
CBS News Miami Live

A Miami-Dade man is facing serious charges after being accused of beating his 6-year-old stepchild last Thursday, putting a dog collar on him and then yanking the minor, according to police.

Zachary Perez, 42, appeared before Judge Mindy Glazer over the weekend. She found probable cause to hold him without bond on a charge of aggravated child abuse, according to authorities.

Arrest report details allegations

According to an arrest report from the Miami-Dade Sheriff's Office, the alleged abuse took place on May 8 at a residence on Southwest 114th Avenue.

Authorities said Perez repeatedly struck the 6-year-old boy in the face with a closed fist, placed a dog collar on him and yanked him to the ground multiple times over a two-day period.

Deputies also allege Perez kicked the child in the stomach, causing him to fall and struck him with a tree branch, resulting in an abrasion.

Perez was arrested without incident and transported to Turner Guilford Knight Correctional Center.

Authorities said he acknowledged the allegations post-Miranda.

Pretrial detention ordered

Judge Glazer also imposed a stay-away order from the victim, identified by initials A.C., court officials said. He was remanded to pretrial detention.

Mauricio Maldonado

Mauricio Maldonado is a digital editor for CBS Miami and has been a digital journalist in the South Florida area since 1997. Mauricio started at the Miami Herald in 1990 and transitioned over to their online team in 1997. In 2001, he moved north to lend his talents to SunSentinel.com, where he spent 17 years. Mauricio has been with CBS Miami since 2018.

© 2025 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.