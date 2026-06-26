South Florida's Haitian familes continue to feel uncertainty following Supreme Court's TPS ruling

The Supreme Court's decision to end Temporary Protected Status (TPS) for 160,000 Haitians in South Florida and hundreds of thousands more nationwide has drawn sharp criticism from local officials and raised concerns about the future of families in the region.

U.S. Rep. Debbie Wasserman Schultz, D-Fla., condemned the ruling, warning that it could devastate families. "These are Haitians in Broward and South Florida whose families will be torn apart," Wasserman Schultz said.

The congresswoman also pointed to the dissent of Supreme Court Justice Elena Kagan, who suggested that race played a role in the administration's decision-making process regarding the removal of Haitians. "Which country did he reference that targets pets to eat? That was Haiti," Wasserman Schultz said.

The legal shift has left many families in limbo. Sandra Cherfrere, an attorney and child of Haitian immigrants, highlighted the practical complications for families with children born abroad. "What are you going to do, send children with no passports to Haiti?" she asked.

Legal counsel for the Department of Homeland Security defended the administration's actions, citing the long-standing effort to terminate the program. The department noted, "The president has been trying to do this for nine years. Time is up. But the good news is you have a $2,600 check and a free flight home."

However, many Haitian nationals argue that returning to their home country is impossible due to ongoing unrest. One Haitian man who left the country in 2023, speaking on condition of anonymity, described a reality of constant violence and instability. "If these people go back, it would be a catastrophe," he said. "For me, returning is not realistic."

As fears of deportation grow, some individuals have begun going into hiding. Denise Brown, representing the Broward-based nonprofit Lifenet for Families, said her organization is preparing to provide food and essential services to those in need.

"One thing we do is work with churches because they trust them, and some can't go to grocery stores and leave home," Brown said.

In response to the ruling, Wasserman Schultz announced plans to introduce legislation that would mandate congressional and judicial review for TPS recipients facing program termination.