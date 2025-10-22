Miami-Dade launches first bus rapid transit line, promising faster, cooler rides for commuters

Miami-Dade County will soon unveil its first-ever bus rapid transit line, a $300 million, all-electric Metro Express system that officials say will deliver faster, cooler and cleaner rides for thousands of South Dade commuters.

The transit line will run along a 20-mile stretch from Florida City to Dadeland South.

The Baughs take the bus multiple times a month to get to doctors' appointments and said they always prepare for the unforgiving South Florida heat.

"In the summer it's excruciatingly hot, so every convenience—which is air conditioning—we almost can't live without," said Linda Baugh.

The Baughs said they are looking forward to the 14 new transit stations with air conditioning and shelter from the sun, hopeful it will help their commute.

"I'm sure it will. They put too much money for it to not. I trust them," said Rufus Baugh.

Metro Express to connect South Dade corridor

The project is part of Miami-Dade County's new Metro Express—the first bus rapid transit system in the county.

It runs 20 miles from Florida City to the Dadeland South Metrorail Station in a designated lane with train-style crossing gates that go down and priority signaling during rush hour.

County officials said it's the longest electric bus rapid transit service in the United States.

"It's going to transform the way people get around to their jobs, to their schools, to their medical appointments, and it's going to activate even more of the South Dade corridor," said Miami-Dade County Mayor Daniella Levine Cava.

County touts faster, cleaner commutes

County leaders said the 60-foot, all-electric buses are energy efficient and will help thousands of commuters save roughly 40 minutes each way compared to driving.

The more than $300 million project is funded through a combination of federal grants, state funds from the Florida Department of Transportation, and local tax dollars. It marks the first major rapid transit expansion since 2012.

Officials describe it as a "train-like system."

Expansion could pave the way for future rail

"A lot of people say, 'Oh, give us rail.' We can't get rail, we can't afford it, and the federal government was never going to give the money — there's not the ridership here," said U.S. Rep. Carlos A. Giménez, R-Fla. "What this does is allows us to build ridership because these stations are actually made to be expandable."

The Baughs said they can't wait to see it up and running.

"It's really convenient, saves money, saves time," said Linda Baugh.

The new route launches Monday, Oct. 27. County officials said fares will remain the same.