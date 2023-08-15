Watch CBS News
Back To School: Miami-Dade unveils new electric school buses

By Joan Murray

/ CBS Miami

MIAMI - In just two days, Miami-Dade public school students will be starting a new year.

If your child takes the bus, they may be getting a brand new ride

On Tuesday, the school district unveiled brand new electric buses that will hit the road on Thursday

Right now there are 20 electric 'clean energy' buses that are part of the fleet, eventually, 50 will be on the school bus routes.

The district is teaming up with FPL to install fast-charging stations for these 20 new Blue Bird Vision electric buses. Based on the district's future charging infrastructure, the buses will take between two to six hours to fully recharge.

Last year, the Florida Department of Environmental Protection awarded more than $57 million to 13 counties to purchase electric school buses

Electric buses help reduce harmful emissions, especially in highly populated areas. 

