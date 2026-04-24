South Florida woman released from jail after being accused of running illegal post-surgery recovery home

A South Florida woman accused of operating an unlicensed post-surgery recovery home in southwest Miami-Dade has been released from jail after posting bond.

Yordanka Ozabala Garcia, 50, was taken into custody on Thursday at a home near Southwest 127th Avenue and 42nd Terrace. Authorities identified Garcia after an investigation led by the Miami-Dade Sheriff's Office, who allege she was running an unlicensed assisted living and recovery facility from the property.

Detectives with the department's medical crimes unit began their investigation after an anonymous tip alerted authorities to possible illegal activity at the residence.

According to an arrest report, detectives conducted multiple "trash pulls" at the home before the arrest and recovered materials believed to be biohazardous waste.

On April 23, detectives executed a search warrant and reported finding additional medical waste inside the home, including in the kitchen, as well as in trash bags and county-issued garbage bins outside.

Investigators noted that Garcia did not have proper biohazard disposal measures.

The report states Garcia lacked authorized medical waste containers, warning labels, or a contract with a licensed company to handle hazardous materials.

Officials said 11 patients were inside the home at the time of Garcia's arrest.

Garcia was transported to the Turner Guilford Knight Correctional Center in West Miami-Dade.

According to the Miami-Dade Corrections website, Garcia posted a $2,500 bond.

When CBS News Miami visited the home listed in the report, no one answered the door.

Neighbor Nelcy Castellon expressed surprise about the arrest.

"Una buena vecina y yo no me daba cuenta," Castellon said in Spanish, describing Garcia as a good neighbor and adding she had no idea anything unusual was happening.