South Florida jeweler says he believes his business' social media videos led to scary home invasion

Father of family held at gunpoint during Miami-Dade home invasion speaks out

A South Florida jeweler is telling CBS News Miami that he and his family were terrorized when three men with guns got inside their home and robbed them. He said his social media videos may have had something to do with the home invasion.

York Valdez, the owner of York Jewelry, was held at gunpoint and ambushed along with his family in their Southwest Miami-Dade Home late Wednesday night.

"Around 11, they come back to my yard with a gun to my head, put me on the floor for like five hours and took all my jewelry, my watches, everything," he said. "I don't care if my family is okay."

Ashon Lillie and his fiance told CBS News Miami they saw three men walking around their neighborhood that same night.

"I saw three males in dark clothing, walking up and down the street, in the middle of the street," Lillie said. "It was just peculiar."

Valdez, who uses social media mostly to promote his business, told CBS News Miami he believes it may have led people to believe he has some of the same flashy jewelry he sells at his home.

"Think that I have money in my house and it's the first time that I bring [an] expensive watch to my house," he said. "I never bring the watch — I always put it in my safe box. I never got money with me [and] all my cars."

The crooks took off with jewelry, clothes and a white Cadillac SUV. Valdez told CBS News Miami that he and his family do have surveillance video, which police are investigating.