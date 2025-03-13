Family robbed at gunpoint during SW Miami-Dade home invasion, sheriff's office says

The search is on for three men responsible for an armed home invasion early Thursday morning in southwest Miami-Dade.

According to the Miami-Dade Sheriff's Office, just after midnight a person who lives in the home on SW 248 Street near SW 130 Avenue was standing outside when he was ambushed by the three men with guns.

"Three armed subjects approached one of the residents, he was outside, they took him into the home, they gathered the rest of the family and took them into one room. They (then) ransacked the home," Miami-Dade Sheriff's spokesman Samantha Choon said.

The thieves stole jewelry, clothing and a Cadillac SUV belonging to one of the family members, according to investigators.

Choon said the family was not restrained. She said one of the armed men held the family at gunpoint while the other two went after the valuables.

"This was a scary situation. There were three armed men, they were wearing masks, they were inside of their home, so we are fortunate that no one was injured in this incident," said Choon.

A man who lives in the area said he and his wife saw the three men walking around the neighborhood which they thought was unusual.

"It's just weird that we saw three males in dark clothing walking up and down the street, in the middle of the street. It was just peculiar because, you know, I've been in this neighborhood for almost 12 years and it's quiet over here," Ashoka Lillie said.

Lillie said he locked up his home and then about two hours later he heard a scream.

"It was a scream, it was like 'Oh my God' and then they went quiet. Then we heard dogs barking last night," he said.

Investigators are looking for security footage from the neighborhood which shows the direction the men took as they drove off in the stolen SUV.