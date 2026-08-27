6 arrested in $5.8 million scheme targeting condo and HOA boards in Miami-Dade, sheriff's office says

Six people have been arrested in connection with an alleged multimillion-dollar scheme targeting condominium and homeowners' associations across Miami-Dade County, according to the Miami-Dade Sheriff's Office.

Investigators say the group stole at least $5.8 million from associations, using property-management companies, affiliated vendors, and falsified invoices to divert money intended for legitimate community expenses.

The investigation, dubbed Operation Sundown, centers on 60-year-old Juan Awais, who deputies describe as the alleged ringleader.

According to the sheriff's office, Awais used his property-management companies and his relationships with association board members to exert control over the organizations' operations and finances.

Sheriff Rosie Cordero Stutz said many of the board members were elderly, primarily Spanish-speaking volunteers who investigators believe did not realize what was happening.

"The board members of these associations apparently had no idea what was really happening," Cordero Stutz said.

Investigators allege Awais and his accomplices used their control of the associations to siphon money from accounts.

The money was supposed to pay for expenses including roofing, collections, security, landscaping and general renovations, according to investigators.

Instead, detectives say the group used falsified invoices and documents and transferred cash into personal bank accounts.

The alleged scheme primarily involved properties in Hialeah.

The sheriff's office said the defendants are facing charges including racketeering, money laundering, theft, and fraud.

Investigators say the case is still active and warned that the total losses could be significantly higher than the $5.8 million already identified.

"We believe the losses are significantly greater," Cordero Stutz said.

CBS News Miami spoke with the president of the Lago Grande condominium association. The association was not prepared to comment on camera Thursday but said it is aware of the investigation and is working to learn more.