New surveillance video shows hit-and-run crash that nearly killed 74-year-old Homestead woman

CBS News Miami has obtained new surveillance video that shows a hit-and-run crash that nearly killed a 74-year-old woman and the moments after first responders rushed to the scene.

Family members identified the victim as Geraldine Byrd and told CBS News Miami that she was in critical but stable condition at Jackson South Medical Center. They said the incident happened as she was returning home from the Miccosukee Casino.

A nearby homeowner named Jackie said one of her cameras captured some chilling moments, and you can hear the sounds of the crash and can see some brief images.

The Miami-Dade Sheriffs Office says it happened near Southwest 153rd Ave. and Lincoln Drive just before 2:30 a.m. on Sunday when the victim was opening the gate to her home.

She was on the driver's side when a black pickup truck hit her car and spun it clockwise, and then she was knocked down and trapped underneath the truck.

Detectives say the suspect took off running and hid in a shed at a nearby home, but he was arrested after a neighbor alerted a responding deputy.

"You can hear the impact on the video and see the truck coming to a stop," said a woman named Jackie, who didn't want to show her face or use her last name. "It's very unfortunate what happened in this incident. She was always very nice to us and it is really sad."

She said that when she went outside she heard screaming and a family member saying that she was dying under the truck.

"I could not see her under the truck," she said. "I was in shock."

According to an arrest report, the suspect, who was identified as 31-year-old landscaper Tomas Raymundo Brito, said he was the driver and was alone.

The report also said "The defendant admitted that he had consumed approximately five beers prior to the crash."

The report said Brito also told investigators he was from Guatemala and had no legal status.

CBS News Miami stopped at his home and knocked on the door but no one answered.

"You're charged with leaving the scene of a crash causing serious bodily injury and driving without a license," the judge said in bond court. On count one, I am setting bond at $7,500 and on count two I am setting bond at $7,500. You are also on a hold for immigration."

There was no attorney information available for Brito.

A spokesman for the Miami-Dade Sheriffs Office said additional charges against Brito were possible including DUI.