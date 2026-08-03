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74-year-old woman critically injured in Miami-Dade hit-and-run

By
Larry Seward
Larry Seward
Larry Seward
Larry Seward joined CBS Miami in February 2023. He brings to South Florida more than a decade of experience telling stories.
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Larry Seward

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A hit-and-run crash in southwest Miami-Dade over the weekend left a 74-year-old woman on life support.

Loved ones and neighbors said the victim, Geraldine Byrd, is in critical condition.

The alleged driver, Tomas Raymundo Brito, 31, now faces felony charges for leaving the scene of a crash with serious injuries and driving without a license.

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Tomas Raymundo Brito Miami-Dade Corrections

Brito told investigators that he is from Guatemala and does not have lawful status in the United States, according to arrest records.

According to investigators, Byrd stopped her car on Lincoln Drive near her home's driveway early Sunday morning and got out of the vehicle to open the gate.

As Byrd walked past the driver's side door of her car, a black pickup truck crashed into the back of the car, investigators said.

The impact of the collision spun the car clockwise, knocked Byrd down, and then the truck hit her, investigators said.

Brito got out with the truck still stopped on top of Byrd, according to investigators. That's when investigators said Brito ran into a nearby shed.

Deputies with the Miami-Dade Sheriff's Office eventually found and arrested Brito. 

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